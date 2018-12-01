202.5
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » 1 shot, killed after…

1 shot, killed after fight with store employee in Seat Pleasant

By Teta Alim | @teta_alim December 5, 2018 8:27 pm 12/05/2018 08:27pm
3 Shares
Around 2:19 p.m. Wednesday, Seat Pleasant Police Chief Devan Martin said, officers responded to a shooting inside the Discount Mart, at 401 Eastern Avenue, near the D.C. border. (Courtesy Seat Pleasant police via Twitter)

WASHINGTON — A man has died after he was shot by an armed employee in a discount store Wednesday afternoon in Seat Pleasant, Maryland, police said.

Around 2:19 p.m., Seat Pleasant police Chief Devan Martin said officers responded to a shooting inside the Discount Mart, at 401 Eastern Ave., near the D.C. border. There, they found a man on the floor with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Martin said the man who was shot was suspected of shoplifting. He and a store employee got into an altercation, and then he was shot.

“The store employee was armed with a firearm and was legally able to possess a firearm,” Martin said.

Neither the shooting victim nor the store employee have been identified at this time. Police are still investigating the shooting, and Martin said there were many witnesses inside the store.

Below is a map of the area where the shooting happened.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
Eastern Avenue fatal shooting Local News Maryland News Prince George's County, MD News seat pleasant
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Crabs, Old Bay, and pine: Md. Christmas trees show off state pride

Every year, garden clubs from all over Maryland decorate trees for display at Maryland’s State House throughout the holidays. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500