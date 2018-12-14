Person charged in College Park arson that caused $250,000 in damage

One person has been charged with arson after an early Friday morning fire tore through a College Park, Maryland, building.

WASHINGTON — One person has been charged with arson after an early Friday morning fire tore through a College Park, Maryland, building.

Prince George’s Fire and EMS spokesman Mark Brady said the blaze started just before 2 a.m. at a building on Rhode Island Avenue near Edgewood Road in the Hollywood neighborhood.

The fire was quickly put out and no one was hurt.

The fire caused $250,000 in damages.

PGFD Fire Investigators have determined the cause of this mornings College Park fire is Arson. One person is in custody. Fire loss is estimated at $250,000. 10007 Rhode Island Avenue in College Park. — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) December 14, 2018

A map of the area where the fire broke out is below.

