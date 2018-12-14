Person charged in College Park arson that caused $250,000 in damage

One person has been charged with arson after an early Friday morning fire tore through a College Park, Maryland, building.
Prince George’s Fire and EMS spokesman Mark Brady said the blaze started just before 2 a.m. at a building on Rhode Island Avenue near Edgewood Road in the Hollywood neighborhood.
The fire was quickly put out and no one was hurt.
The fire caused $250,000 in damages.
A map of the area where the fire broke out is below.
