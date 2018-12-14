202.5
Person charged in College Park arson that caused $250,000 in damage

By Teddy Gelman December 14, 2018 9:32 am 12/14/2018 09:32am
WASHINGTON — One person has been charged with arson after an early Friday morning fire tore through a College Park, Maryland, building.

Prince George’s Fire and EMS spokesman Mark Brady said the blaze started just before 2 a.m. at a building on Rhode Island Avenue near Edgewood Road in the Hollywood neighborhood.

The fire was quickly put out and no one was hurt.

The fire caused $250,000 in damages.

A map of the area where the fire broke out is below.

Topics:
arson college park fire Local News Maryland News Prince George's County, MD News Teddy Gelman
