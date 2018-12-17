202.5
Man busted for stabbing off-duty Charles County deputy in tavern

By Hallie Mellendorf December 17, 2018 10:44 pm 12/17/2018 10:44pm
WASHINGTON — A man was arrested in Fort Washington, Maryland, on Sunday for allegedly assaulting an off-duty sheriff’s deputy.

Christopher DeWitt, 40, of Alexandria, Virginia was arrested Sunday night at a tavern on the 9000 block of Livingston Road in Fort Washington after he allegedly stabbed a Charles County Sheriff’s deputy.

According to a preliminary investigation, DeWitt and the officer got into an argument at the tavern, which escalated into a stabbing. After DeWitt allegedly stabbed the officer, the officer drew his handgun, which caused DeWitt to flee the scene. The officer then re-holstered his gun.

When police arrived at the tavern, the officer was found suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was rushed to the hospital with what appeared injuries that were not life-threatening. DeWitt was found across the street and arrested.

