Prince George’s Co. school board chair Eubanks resigns

By William Vitka | @vitkaWTOP November 29, 2018 2:51 pm 11/29/2018 02:51pm
File - In this 2016 photo, the CEO of the Prince George's County Schools Dr. Kevin Maxwell (left) and the chair of the Board of Education Segun Eubanks discuss the impact of the cutoff of federal funding for the Head Start program. (WTOP/Dick Uliano)

WASHINGTON — Prince George’s County School Board Chairman Segun Eubanks, who was was accused in July of assaulting a panel member, resigned Thursday.

The case was dropped in August.

“On behalf of the Prince George’s County Public Schools community, I want to express my appreciation to Dr. Segun C. Eubanks for his service as Board Chair,” Monica Goldson, interim CEO, said in a news release.

“He is a dedicated community servant, champion of public education and fierce advocate for our students. We are grateful for his time, leadership and contributions. We wish him well in his future endeavors.”

School Board member Edward Burroughs claimed in July that Eubanks shoved and threatened him after a heated board meeting in which outgoing schools CEO Kevin Maxwell was awarded an $800,000 exit package.

Burroughs said he was in a room where the board can meet in closed session after the meeting when Eubanks approached him, said he was “already going to resign,” then “pinned me against the wall, put his finger in my face and said ‘I will f— you up,’” Burroughs said.

However, in August, a spokesman for the state’s attorney’s office in Montgomery County said that prosecutors found insufficient evidence for the charge after reviewing the case.

Eubanks said in a statement at the time that he was pleased but not surprised by prosecutors’ decision. He called the allegations false and reckless.

WTOP’s John Domen and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

