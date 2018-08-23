202
Assault case against school chairman to be dismissed

By The Associated Press August 23, 2018 4:12 pm 08/23/2018 04:12pm
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — Maryland prosecutors are seeking to dismiss an assault case against a school board chairman who was accused of pushing and threatening a fellow member after a board meeting.

The Washington Post reports that Prince George’s County school board member Edward Burroughs III had filed a second-degree assault charge against board chairman Segun Eubanks.

A spokesman for the state’s attorney’s office in Montgomery County told the newspaper that prosecutors found insufficient evidence for the charge after reviewing the case.

Burroughs accused Eubanks of shoving him against a bookcase and shouting profanities as he threatened him after a meeting in July.

Eubanks said in a statement Wednesday that he was pleased but not surprised by prosecutors’ decision. He called the allegations false and reckless.

___

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

