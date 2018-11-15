Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Police search for peeping…

Police search for peeping Tom targeting College Park house

By Abigail Constantino November 15, 2018 8:58 pm 11/15/2018 08:58pm
WASHINGTON — Prince George’s County police released photos of a suspected peeping Tom who has been caught targeting the same College Park house many times.

The suspect was first reported on Oct. 2 at a house on Hopkins Avenue and has been seen there six more times, police said in a news release Thursday.

The suspect was observed peering into a window or a door, police said, and in one instance, he walked inside the house but did not attempt to speak or interact with any of the residents, all of whom attend the University of Maryland.

Below is a photo of the suspect. Police ask anyone with information on this person to call 301-699-2601.

Prince George’s County police are looking for this man, who is suspected of peeping. (Courtesy Prince George’s County police)

Topics:
college park Local News Maryland News peeping tom Prince George's County, MD News university of maryland
