Police search for peeping Tom targeting College Park house

Prince George's County police released photos of a suspected peeping Tom, who was seen targeting the same College Park house many times.

WASHINGTON — Prince George’s County police released photos of a suspected peeping Tom who has been caught targeting the same College Park house many times.

The suspect was first reported on Oct. 2 at a house on Hopkins Avenue and has been seen there six more times, police said in a news release Thursday.

The suspect was observed peering into a window or a door, police said, and in one instance, he walked inside the house but did not attempt to speak or interact with any of the residents, all of whom attend the University of Maryland.

Below is a photo of the suspect. Police ask anyone with information on this person to call 301-699-2601.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.