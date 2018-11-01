202
Md. trooper rescues ailing driver from SUV fire

November 1, 2018
WASHINGTON — A Maryland State Police trooper rescued a driver Wednesday afternoon just before his SUV burst into flames.

Trooper Warren Thompson was patrolling Maryland Route 214 near Church Road in Bowie when he came upon the vehicle around 12:40 p.m.

The 66-year-old driver, who has yet to be identified, apparently suffered a medical emergency and hit a guardrail. That collision caused the SUV’s engine to ignite.

Thompson got the driver out shortly before the SUV erupted in flames. Prince George’s County Fire/EMS extinguished the fire and took the victim to University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center for treatment.

