Police seek suspects, car in fatal shooting on Suitland Parkway

By Alejandro Alvarez | @aletweetsnews October 23, 2018 9:00 pm 10/23/2018 09:00pm
The man shot on Suitland Parkway Tuesday morning has died, U.S. Park Police said.

Police identified the man as 23-year-old Jerome Robinson of Southeast D.C.  He died at the hospital just after 10 a.m.

Police responded to reports of a shooting around 9:30 a.m. in the area of Silver Hill Road and Suitland Parkway in Prince George’s County. They found Robinson on the roadway with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told NBC Washington that they heard about 20 gunshots. A source said the shots were fired from an AK-47 assault rifle. One witness, who came to the victim’s aide, said the wounded man himself had been armed with a handgun.

Other cars were shot, NBC Washington reported, but no one else was hurt.

The incident, park police said, might have started earlier off the parkway as an altercation involving passengers in two vehicles.

“At one point, the male victim exited his vehicle and ran across the parkway where he was struck by gunfire from the occupants of the other vehicle,” park police said.

Authorities believe that the shooting was isolated and that there is no danger to the public. Any witnesses are asked to contact the park police online or via the criminal investigations tip line at 202-610-7500.

Police are looking for a white Audi that may have been involved in the shooting, a news release said. They also say to use caution, as the occupants may be armed with an assault rifle.

The investigation shut down the parkway in both directions for several hours.

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino, Will Vitka, Kristi King and Jack Pointer contributed to this report.

