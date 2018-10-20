Man killed on Outer Loop in Maryland while changing tire

A Maryland man was struck and killed Saturday morning while changing a tire on the Capital Beltway's Outer Loop. The at-fault driver may have been under the influence, officials said.

Maryland State Police said Samuel Brown, 51, of Clinton, Maryland, had been changing a tire on his Jeep Cherokee on the Outer Loop near St. Barnabas Road in Oxon Hill, when he was struck by a vehicle around 2 a.m.

Prince George’s County first responders pronounced Brown dead on the scene.

State troopers detected signs that the 29-year-old man of Temple Hills, Maryland, thought to be responsible may have been driving while impaired. He is not being identified at this time due to possible charges.

The two other occupants in the Cherokee – its driver, 23-year-old Aejah Brown of Clinton, Maryland, and the rear passenger, 22-year-old Brittany Campbell of Lanham, Maryland – were uninjured.

A crash investigation was ongoing as of Saturday morning, and police will forward its results to the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office for possible criminal charges against the implicated driver.

