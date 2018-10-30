202
ICE! presents a Charlie Brown Christmas at National Harbor

By Melissa Howell October 30, 2018
WASHINGTON — Charlie Brown has come to town for a Christmas celebration at Gaylord National’s annual holiday attraction ICE!

It’s the main attraction of the Gaylord National Christmas on the Potomac holiday event.

Inside the massive tent set at nine degrees, it will take 35 artisans from China 12 hours a day for 30 days to bring the vibrant scenes to life. The attraction will feature 12 scenes from Charlie Brown and a final Nativity scene, all made out of 2 million pounds of colorful ice.

“We have to make sure that we capture the essence of what was drawn; the characters are just really cute and they’re dynamic,” said Giles Thompson, art director for the attraction.

“It has bright pinks and yellows and greens; you saw the zigzag in the slide room, his bright yellow,” said Rachel Dinbokowitz, pointing out the vibrant colors.

The holiday attraction is a feast for the eyes with life-size characters sure to bring back your fondest memories and create new ones.

“I think it really captures the story of the perfect Christmas,” said Thompson.

ICE! opens Nov. 16 and will run through Jan. 1.

