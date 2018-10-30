ICE! presents a Charlie Brown Christmas at National Harbor

It will take 35 artisans from China 12 hours a day for 30 days to recreate a childhood favorite. See photos and videos.
WASHINGTON — Charlie Brown has come to town for a Christmas celebration at Gaylord National’s annual holiday attraction ICE!
It’s the main attraction of the Gaylord National Christmas on the Potomac holiday event.
Inside the massive tent set at nine degrees, it will take 35 artisans from China 12 hours a day for 30 days to bring the vibrant scenes to life. The attraction will feature 12 scenes from Charlie Brown and a final Nativity scene, all made out of 2 million pounds of colorful ice.