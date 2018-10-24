Gun scare briefly puts Md. high school on lockdown

Largo High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after reports of what Prince George's County, Maryland, police called a "situation with a gun."

WASHINGTON — Largo High School was briefly on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after reports of what Prince George’s County, Maryland, police called a “situation with a gun.”

Police were alerted to the situation just before 2 p.m. They later said on Twitter that early reports of an active shooter were not true, and that there was no evidence of shots being fired.

The lockdown was placed “out of an abundance of caution,” authorities said.

Apparently, “an unconfirmed weapon fell out of a student’s bag while in a hallway,” they said. The student in question then grabbed it and left campus. A search for that student was underway.

