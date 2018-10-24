202
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Gun scare briefly puts…

Gun scare briefly puts Md. high school on lockdown

By Jack Pointer October 24, 2018 3:33 pm 10/24/2018 03:33pm
9 Shares

WASHINGTON — Largo High School was briefly on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after reports of what Prince George’s County, Maryland, police called a “situation with a gun.”

Police were alerted to the situation just before 2 p.m. They later said on Twitter that early reports of an active shooter were not true, and that there was no evidence of shots being fired.

The lockdown was placed “out of an abundance of caution,” authorities said.

Apparently, “an unconfirmed weapon fell out of a student’s bag while in a hallway,” they said. The student in question then grabbed it and left campus. A search for that student was underway.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
jack pointer largo high school Local News Maryland News Prince George's County, MD News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Gainesville, Va. 6th-grader is already an award-winning designer

Meet Skyler Raiyn Johnson, an accomplished seamstress from Gainesville, Virginia with her sights set on sewing for Beyoncé. Oh, by the way, she's still in sixth grade. See photos and video.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500