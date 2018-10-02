202
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » 2 wounded in Prince…

2 wounded in Prince George’s Co. shooting

By Madeleine Simon October 21, 2018 6:47 pm 10/21/2018 06:47pm
Share

WASHINGTON — One person is in critical condition and another is wounded after a shooting in Prince George’s County Sunday morning, police said.

Police first responded to a report of a shooting around 10:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Fairview Avenue when they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Shortly after, police were told that another shooting victim, believed to also be connected to Sunday morning’s shooting, was in an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
crime fairview avenue Local News Maryland News Prince George's County, MD News shooting
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: Julia Louis-Dreyfus receives Mark Twain Prize

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has been honored with the Mark Twain Prize for lifetime achievement in comedy.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500