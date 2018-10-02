2 wounded in Prince George’s Co. shooting

One person is in critical condition and another is injured after a shooting in Prince George's County Sunday morning, police said.

WASHINGTON — One person is in critical condition and another is wounded after a shooting in Prince George’s County Sunday morning, police said.

Police first responded to a report of a shooting around 10:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Fairview Avenue when they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Shortly after, police were told that another shooting victim, believed to also be connected to Sunday morning’s shooting, was in an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

