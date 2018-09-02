Police search for suspects in overnight College Park robbery spree

The University of Maryland Police department is asking for the public's help in locating a four-door Volkswagen sedan used in an overnight robbery spree in College Park.

WASHINGTON — The University of Maryland Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a four-door Volkswagen sedan used in an overnight robbery spree in College Park.

Investigators believe five men in the car were involved in three robberies at the intersection of Route 1 and Greenbelt Road.

Two additional robberies were reported at Rhode Island and Dartmouth Avenues — and Route 1 and Rossborough Lane, which is on campus.

One university student told police that around 3 a..m. on Sunday, a car pulled up and the driver first asked for directions and then asked about his property.

When a passenger door opened, the student ran to safety.

University of Maryland Police say that the student did not see a weapon and was not injured during the incident.

The license number on the sedan is 5DH5117.

Police are currently reviewing cameras that may have caught footage of the interaction and say they believe that the suspects have left the area.

Those with information regarding the incident are asked to contact the police at 301-405-3555 or send an email to the anonymous tip line.

