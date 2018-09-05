Former Md. delegate from Bowie sentenced to 4 years in federal prison

Michael Vaughn, a man who used to represent Prince George's County in Maryland's House of Delegates, was sentenced to four years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

Former Del. Michael Vaughn, 60, of Bowie, was sentenced Tuesday by a federal judge in Greenbelt to four years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

Vaughn was convicted in March by a federal jury of conspiracy and four counts of bribery.

In 2015 and 2016, Vaughn took $19,000 in bribes from liquor store owners and others in exchange for supporting and voting for two liquor-related bills that became state law: the 2015 Sunday Sales Bill and the 2016 Additional Sunday Permits Bill.

Vaughn was also involved in other illegal activity, according to evidence presented by the government at Tuesday’s sentencing that he did not dispute.

For 11 years, Vaughn used campaign contributions to pay personal bills, such as his mortgage, personal income tax and his son’s school tuition, and falsified campaign finance reports to cover it up. The theft went on from 2005 through 2016, and totaled more than $100,000.

Vaughn served as a Maryland state delegate representing District 24 as a Democrat from January 2003 until January 2017. He was also deputy majority whip and a member of the Economic Matters Committee.

