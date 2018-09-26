DC man arrested in fatal Prince George’s Co. shooting

Tyrone Smith Jr., 38, of Northwest D.C., is charged with first- and second-degree murder and additional charges in the shooting of 50-year-old Anthony Burress, of District Heights, Maryland.

WASHINGTON — A D.C. man has been arrested and charged with shooting and killing a Maryland man in Suitland, Maryland, earlier this month.

Tyrone Smith Jr., 38, of the 600 block of Emmanuel Court in Northwest, is charged with first- and second-degree murder and additional charges in the shooting of 50-year-old Anthony Burress, of Walters Lane in District Heights, Maryland.

Police responded to the 3600 block of Silver Park Drive at 11 p.m. on Sept. 2 for a report of a shooting, where they discovered Burress suffering from gunshot wounds.

Burress died on Sept. 14, 12 days after the shooting. His death was ruled a homicide because of the complications from the shooting. Police say their preliminary investigation shows the shooting stemmed from a dispute.

Smith is being held without bond.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call 301-772-4925. Those wanting to remain anonymous can call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477, text “PGPD plus your message” to 274637 or submit a tip online.

