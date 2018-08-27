Second man arrested in shooting death of Prince George’s Co. father

The Prince George's County police have charged a second man in connection with the shooting death of an up-and-coming basketball star earlier this month.

On Monday, homicide detectives charged Olajuwon Jackson, 23, of Fairmount Heights with first- and second-degree murder in the death of Lamont Adair.

Last week, prosecutors charged Franklin Scott, 27, of Capitol Heights. Both are being held without bond.

According to police, on Aug. 8 at around 4 p.m., officers with the Seat Pleasant Police Department responded to reports of a shooting on the 6600 block of Greig Street in Seat Pleasant. They discovered Adair suffering from multiple gunshot wounds; he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives identified Scott as suspect when their investigation revealed that the two had argued over a personal issue on the day of the shooting.

Police have not revealed how Jackson came to be suspected in Adair’s death.

Adair was the father of an 11-month-old; he was planning to leave for China to play professional basketball.

