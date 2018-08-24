202
Man charged in killing of Prince George’s Co. father

By Rick Massimo August 24, 2018 3:14 pm 08/24/2018 03:14pm
WASHINGTON — A man has been arrested and charged with the killing of a father and basketball player in Seat Pleasant, Maryland, earlier this month.

Franklin Scott, 27, of Capitol Heights, has been charged with the killing of Lamont Adair, 24, also of Capitol Heights, on Greig Street in Seat Pleasant on the afternoon of Aug. 8, the Prince George’s County police said in a statement.

Adair was the father of an 11-month-old, and a basketball player set to play professionally in China. He was on his way to a training session when he was killed, his family told NBC Washington at the time.

The police said Scott was upset with Adair over a personal matter, and that the shooting was targeted. He has been charged with first- and second-degree murder and is being held without bond.

Topics:
lamont adair jr Local News Maryland News Prince George's County, MD News
500