Prince George’s County police ID victim in Landover fatal pedestrian crash

By Sarah Beth Hensley | @SarahBethHens August 6, 2018 3:54 pm 08/06/2018 03:54pm
Around 10:50 p.m. Saturday, 27-year-old Justin Mitchell was crossing Landover Road at the intersection of Brightseat Road when he was struck by a vehicle. Mitchell, a Riverdale resident, was transported to the hospital where he died a short time later.

WASHINGTON — Police have identified the pedestrian who died when a car struck him while he was crossing a Landover, Maryland, road Saturday night.

Justin Mitchell, a 27-year-old Riverdale resident, was crossing Landover Road at the intersection of Brightseat Road when he was struck by a vehicle around 10:50 p.m. Saturday, Prince George’s County police said Monday.

Mitchell was transported to the hospital where he died a short time later.

The driver involved in the crash stayed at the scene and was not injured, Prince George’s County police said.

Investigators with the department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit are looking into who had the right of way at the time of the collision and whether the victim was in a crosswalk at the time.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Below is a map with the location near the crash:

