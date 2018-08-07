Police ID teen victim in fatal Prince George’s County shooting

Police have identified the teenager who died in a Prince George's County shooting Monday night.

Prince George’s County police responded to reports of a shooting in the 6700 block of New Hampshire Avenue around 7 p.m. Monday. Responding officers found 16-year-old Kevin Wilson Jr., a Silver Spring resident, in the parking lot of a high-rise apartment complex suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Crews transported him to a hospital where he died a few hours later.

Detectives said Tuesday that they do not believe Wilson’s death was a random crime and “are following strong leads in this case.”

Police are working the identify a suspect or suspects in the shooting, and establish a motive.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-772-4925.

Below is a map of where the shooting occurred.

