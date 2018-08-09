202
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Father of 11-month-old killed…

Father of 11-month-old killed in Prince George’s County shooting

By Abigail Constantino August 9, 2018 4:27 am 08/09/2018 04:27am
380 Shares
Twenty-three-year-old Lamont Adair Jr.was killed in Seat Pleasant, Maryland, in Prince George's County on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. (Courtesy Seat Pleasant police)

WASHINGTON — A promising basketball player was killed Wednesday in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Seat Pleasant police received a call regarding a shooting on the 6600 block of Greig Street. Officers found 23-year-old Lamont Adair Jr., of Capitol Heights, suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead on the scene, the police department said on Twitter.

Adair, a 6-foot-7-inch rising basketball player and father to an 11-month-old child, was set to leave for China next month to compete. He was on his way to training when the shooting occurred, NBC Washington reported.

An investigation was ongoing as of Thursday morning. Police said in a statement that they do not believe this was a random crime, and they asked those with information to contact the Prince George’s County tip hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
basketball crime lamont adair jr Local News Maryland News Prince George's County, MD News seat pleasant
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500