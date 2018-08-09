Father of 11-month-old killed in Prince George’s County shooting

Twenty-three-year-old Lamont Adair Jr. The 6-foot-7 Adair was the father of an 11-month-old and was set to leave for China next month to play basketball. He was on his way to training when he was shot in Seat Pleasant.

WASHINGTON — A promising basketball player was killed Wednesday in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Seat Pleasant police received a call regarding a shooting on the 6600 block of Greig Street. Officers found 23-year-old Lamont Adair Jr., of Capitol Heights, suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead on the scene, the police department said on Twitter.

Adair, a 6-foot-7-inch rising basketball player and father to an 11-month-old child, was set to leave for China next month to compete. He was on his way to training when the shooting occurred, NBC Washington reported.

UPDATE: At 3:53p Officers received a 911 call for a reported shooting. Upon arrival they located an adult male suffering what appeared to be gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased on scene. This is still an ongoing investigation conducted by @PGPDNews Homicide Division. — Seat Pleasant Police Department (@SPPDNews) August 8, 2018

An investigation was ongoing as of Thursday morning. Police said in a statement that they do not believe this was a random crime, and they asked those with information to contact the Prince George’s County tip hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.