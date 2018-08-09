Father of 11-month-old killed in Prince George’s County shooting

Twenty-three-year-old Lamont Adair Jr. The 6-foot-7 Adair was the father of an 11-month-old and was set to leave for China next month to play basketball. He was on his way to training when he was shot in Seat Pleasant.
WASHINGTON — A promising basketball player was killed Wednesday in Prince George’s County, Maryland.
Around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Seat Pleasant police received a call regarding a shooting on the 6600 block of Greig Street. Officers found 23-year-old Lamont Adair Jr., of Capitol Heights, suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.
He was pronounced dead on the scene, the police department said on Twitter.
Adair, a 6-foot-7-inch rising basketball player and father to an 11-month-old child, was set to leave for China next month to compete. He was on his way to training when the shooting occurred, NBC Washington reported.
An investigation was ongoing as of Thursday morning. Police said in a statement that they do not believe this was a random crime, and they asked those with information to contact the Prince George’s County tip hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS.
