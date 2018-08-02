Former employee arrested for fire damaging businesses in Upper Marlboro

Jessica Marie Poole, 26, of Harwood, Maryland, was arrested Thursday and is facing multiple charges, including two counts of first-degree arson and reckless endangerment.

WASHINGTON — A recently fired employee of an Upper Marlboro eatery was arrested in connection to a three-alarm fire early Thursday that damaged the building where her former workplace is located.

Jessica Marie Poole, 26, of Harwood, Maryland, is facing multiple charges, including two counts of first-degree arson and reckless endangerment.

The blaze broke out around 1:30 a.m., and Prince George’s County fire officials believe it began in Al’s Country Kitchen and spread throughout the building, which has other businesses and apartments.

Three occupants from the building’s apartments on the top floor were displaced from the fire, officials said.

Around 100 firefighters responded to the 14700 block of Main Street for the fire, which burned for over an hour, fire officials said.

No injuries were reported, but a firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion on the scene, said Prince George’s County Fire/EMS spokesperson Mark Brady.

The fire caused an estimated $250,000 in damages, according to the county fire marshal.

