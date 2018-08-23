202
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » 1 critical, 1 seriously…

1 critical, 1 seriously injured in Capital Beltway crash

By William Vitka | @vitkaWTOP
and Alejandro Alvarez August 23, 2018 12:37 pm 08/23/2018 12:37pm
440 Shares

WASHINGTON — One person is critical and another is seriously injured following a crash on the Capital Beltway Thursday morning that snarled traffic for hours.

A collision between a box truck and tractor trailer during the Thursday morning commute led to at least two injuries — one is critical, the other is serious, Prince George’s Fire Department spokesman Mark Brady tweeted.

The crash had blocked all lanes earlier in the morning. They were reopened shortly after 12:30 p.m., when the crash investigation was over.

Both victims were trapped inside the wreckage of the crash but Prince George’s emergency personnel were able to extricate them.

Traffic through the area had been reduced to a crawl.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
Capital Beltway's Inner Loop Local News Maryland News Prince George's County, MD News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500