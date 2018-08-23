1 critical, 1 seriously injured in Capital Beltway crash

A collision between a box truck and tractor trailer during Thursday morning commute led to at least two injuries — one is critical, the other is serious, Prince George's Fire Department spokesman Mark Brady tweeted.

WASHINGTON — One person is critical and another is seriously injured following a crash on the Capital Beltway Thursday morning that snarled traffic for hours.

#BELTWAY-UPDATE: Inner Loop I-495 DIVERTED to MD-4/Pennsylvania Ave(#11), due to the CRASH before Allentown Rd/Joint Base Andrews BLOCKING ALL LANES in #mdtraffic, #vatraffic, #dctraffic. Listen to the latest traffic report at https://t.co/nb3VFR1abs — WTOP Traffic (@WTOPtraffic) August 23, 2018

The crash had blocked all lanes earlier in the morning. They were reopened shortly after 12:30 p.m., when the crash investigation was over.

Both victims were trapped inside the wreckage of the crash but Prince George’s emergency personnel were able to extricate them.

Traffic through the area had been reduced to a crawl.

