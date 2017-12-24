Police looking for man wanted in Prince George’s Co. sex assault

WASHINGTON — A man is wanted after he sexually assaulted a woman in Beltsville, Maryland, on Saturday morning, police said, and they are working to identify him.

Around 5:45 a.m., the man broke into the victim’s home in the 10000 block of Lime Tree Way, according to Prince George’s County police. He sexually assaulted her and then fled.

Police said the victim did not know the suspect.

Police are describing the suspect as a Hispanic man, around 5 feet 5 inches tall and 130 pounds. He wore black shoes, blue jeans and a black sweatshirt with a white skull design on the front.

Anyone with information about this case can call the sexual assault unit at 301-772-4908 or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous. People can also submit a tip online.

