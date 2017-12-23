Christmas cheer for families displaced by Prince George’s Co. apt. fire

Prince George’s County families displaced by a horrific fire at an apartment complex on Tuesday received a sliver of holiday cheer Saturday.

At the Silver Hill Fire Station in Suitland, Maryland, the Prince George’s County Fire Department along with the American Red Cross, Toys for Tots and Fire Chiefs Community Advisory Council provided gift cards, bicycles and trash bags full of toys to the 21 adults and 12 children affected by the apartment fire.

“We were there for their worst moment. Hopefully today this will be a better moment in their lives,” said Fire Chief Benjamin Barksdale with Prince George’s County Fire and EMS.

Prince George’s County firefighters were the first ones on the scene of the fire at the Carriage Hill Apartments in the 3300 block of Curtis Drive.

Barksdale said the fire had people jumping from balconies trying to get to safety.

“It’s a miracle that no one was killed or seriously injured,” he said.

The fire caused $200,000 in damage and the cause is still unknown.

Saturday was a chance to try and give the families a little hope and a little Christmas cheer.

Maryland State Del. Darryl Barnes spoke to the families before handing out $200 gift cards to them. He said it was a “spiritual moment” for him.

“At any given time any of us could be sitting where you guys are sitting, at any time,” he said. “But let me just say that for all of us in this room, our heart goes out to each and every one of you.”

Crystal Warren and her 2-year-old daughter Savanna Warren were in their apartment when the fire broke out Tuesday.

While she was happy about Saturday’s event, she is still unsure about the future; she is pregnant and is due in February.

“I lost everything I had for the new baby. I had clothes to last her until she was like three or four,” Warren said.

Carol Hollis, Warren’s mother-in-law, said no smoke alarms went off in the building and that a neighbor helped save them. She said her daughter-in-law fell trying to get out of the building and that a neighbor picked up the 2-year-old and got her out.

“We’re just grateful they came out alive,” Hollis said, adding how overjoyed she was with the event. “I really believe in Christmas now. I really do.”

