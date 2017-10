WASHINGTON — A woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash Monday evening at the intersection of Laurel Bowie Road and Bowie Road in Laurel, according to Prince George’s County, Maryland police.

The woman, who has not yet been identified, was the front passenger. She was taken to a hospital where she later died. Two other people were in the same car but were not injured.

The first car was traveling north on Laurel Bowie Road around 5:30 p.m. When the car turned left, it slammed into the second car which was traveling south on Laurel Bowie Road.

The crash caused southbound Laurel Bowie Road to close while police investigated.

Below is a map of where the incident happened.

