201.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Prince George's County, MD News » Report: Dad says daughter…

Report: Dad says daughter who ran over Miami Beach police may have had mental illness

By Michelle Basch | @MBaschWTOP October 10, 2017 7:27 pm 10/10/2017 07:27pm
Share

WASHINGTON — A Bowie woman who was shot and killed by police in Miami Beach over the weekend may have been suffering from a mental illness, her father told NBC Washington.

Cariann Hithon of Bowie was shot after she fled the scene of a Miami Beach car crash and rammed her damaged BMW into a responding police officer, injuring him, according to police.

A bystander shot jarring video of part of what happened, and posted it on Instagram.

Now her father tells WTOP’s news partners at NBC Washington that he thinks she was suffering from an undiagnosed mental illness, and he tried — and failed — three times to get her a mental evaluation in Prince George’s County.

“Something mental health-wise was going on with my daughter, I really believe that,” said Cary Hithon.

Watch the full report on NBC Washington.

WTOP’s Sarah Beth Hensley contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

More News

Topics:
Cariann Hithon Cary Hithon Latest News Local News Maryland News Miami Beach fatal shooting National News nbc washington Prince George's County, MD News woman shot by police in Miami Beach
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Thousands flee as fires rage in California

Wildfires whipped by powerful winds swept through California wine country Monday, destroying homes and businesses and sending an estimated 20,000 people on a headlong flight to safety through smoke and flames.

Reality Check for Va. Voters

What Va. voters need to know about taxes

All three candidates for Virginia governor are talking about taxes this election. WTOP breaks down the candidates' tax policy proposals, providing a reality check for voters.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest