Bowie woman fatally shot by police during Miami birthday celebration

Editor’s Note: This video contains disturbing language and images.

A bystander’s video captures the incident and was posted to Instagram.

WASHINGTON — A Bowie, Maryland, woman was fatally shot by police in Miami, Florida, where she was celebrating her 22nd birthday on Sunday.

The shooting happened at around 6:15 p.m. on Sunday, on what appears to be a crowded street and was captured on video and posted to a bystander’s Instagram.

Cariann Hithon was driving a black BMW at a high speed when she crashed into several vehicles. Police say she drove through a red light and one of the vehicles she struck was occupied.

In the video, onlookers standing around the crumpled car Hithon was in can be heard egging her to get out of the car.

“She will hit your a–,” one woman can be heard saying.

Two police officers quickly approach Hithon’s stopped car onfoot, while bystanders speak to them.

“They’re drunk,” a woman can be heard saying to the police.

As the police approached Hithon’s vehicle, the car suddenly accelerated, allegedly hitting one of the police officers. Onlookers screamed as Hithon sped through the crowd and gunshots rang out.

The black BMW driven by Hithon struck a white SUV then came to a stop. Hithon was struck by one or more rounds shot by one of the officers, police say. She was treated at the scene, then transported to a hospital where she died.

In a news conference, Miami police say Hithon was attempting to flee the scene of the crash.

The officer who was hit by the car was identified as David Cajuso. He was treated for a head injury and “undetermined at this time internal injuries,” an officer said at the news conference. Cajuso has since been released from the hospital.

The Miami Dade Police Department is investigating the officer-involved shooting. The name of the officer who fired at Hithon has not been released yet.

