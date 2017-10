WASHINGTON — Prince George’s County firefighters are searching for the owner of a furry nomad who wandered into the Allentown Road fire station Tuesday morning.

The small dog is a long-haired, beige-white breed. The owner can claim the runaway at 8709 Allentown Road.

The dog is friendly but dirty, spokesman Mark Brady said.

“Dog received a bath and was fed and is enjoying attention from all firefighters,” Brady said.

Seeking owner of small dog that wandered into PGFD Allentown Road Fire/EMS Station 832 this morning. if yours go by 8709 Allentown Rd pic.twitter.com/yuoYDDJAqN — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) October 17, 2017

