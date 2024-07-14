Trump, after attempted assassination: ‘We stand United’

Former President Donald Trump thanked people for their "thoughts and prayers," following an assassination attempt at a rally Saturday in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP/Evan Vucci) Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP/Evan Vucci) Former President Donald Trump posted on his Truth Social platform Sunday, following Saturday’s assassination attempt at a rally for the presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Trump thanked people for their “thoughts and prayers” and wrote, “it was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening.”

Thank you to everyone for your thoughts and prayers yesterday, as it was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening. We will FEAR NOT, but instead remain resilient in our Faith and Defiant in the face of Wickedness. Our love goes out to the other victims and their families. We pray for the recovery of those who were wounded, and hold in our hearts the memory of the citizen who was so horribly killed. In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand United, and show our True Character as Americans, remaining Strong and Determined, and not allowing Evil to Win. I truly love our Country, and love you all, and look forward to speaking to our Great Nation this week from Wisconsin.

DJT

Related stories

Trump’s Sunday post comes after his Saturday night post thanking “The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response.”

I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania. Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured. It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP on-air and online for the latest.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.