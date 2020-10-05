2020 presidential and vice presidential debates: What you need to know

A series of high-stakes presidential debates began Tuesday, Sept. 29, between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.
The first debate, at Case Western Reserve University, in Cleveland, marked the first time the two candidates directly faced each other in a presidential race that’s been altered by the pandemic.
The president has held rallies on the campaign trail, while Biden has kept his public appearances socially distanced, with few in attendance.
The 90-minute debate was moderated by Chris Wallace, host of “Fox News Sunday.” Wallace was widely praised for his tough interview of the president in July.
All debates will air from 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Eastern time, with no commercial interruptions.
Here’s what you need to know about all the debates:
- Q: How many presidential debates will there be?
After the first debate this month, there will be a debate between the vice presidential candidates, followed by two more presidential debates.
The second presidential debate is set for Oct. 15 at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, in Miami. Its not certain whether President Trump will take part, given his case of COVID-19, but reportedly he will.
Like the other debates, it will be from 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Eastern. The moderator will be Steve Scully, the political editor of C-SPAN. Unlike the other debates, it will be held in a town hall format, with members of the public asking questions.
The final presidential debate will be held Oct. 22 at Belmont University, in Nashville. The debate will be moderated by Kristen Welker, NBC News’ White House correspondent.
The debate, like the others, will be from 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Eastern time with no commercial breaks.
You can listen to all of the debates on a live stream at WTOP.com.
- Q: Will there be a vice presidential candidates debate?
The one debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Biden’s running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, will be held Oct. 7 at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.
It will be moderated by Susan Page, the Washington bureau chief for USA Today. (Page often provides political analysis on WTOP.)
The debate will be held from 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Eastern time, with no commercial breaks.
- Q: What will the debates include?
These debates will be no-holds-barred political battles. They will likely be much more focused than the debates during the Democratic presidential primaries, when up to a dozen candidates were on a single stage at once.
While many candidates over the years have spent quite a bit of time prepping for presidential debates, President Trump has indicated he will not do so. He has said his work at the White House prepares him for the debates. Biden has said he doesn’t want to “get baited into a brawl” with Trump, but that he’ll be ready for tough and personal attacks, while trying to fact-check the president on policy.
- Q: How will this debate be unlike any other?
The two men are the oldest presidential candidates to face off in a televised presidential debate. Trump is 74 and Biden is 77.
President Ronald Reagan had a memorable moment during his 1984 debate with Democratic presidential nominee Walter Mondale, in which he turned things around on his age. At the time, Reagan was the oldest presidential candidate in the country’s history, at 73.
In response to a question, Reagan had a glib response, noting that he would not make age an issue in the campaign.
“I am not going to exploit, for political purposes, my opponent’s youth and inexperience,” he said to laughter, which even brought a broad smile from Mondale.
After a somewhat shaky first debate, that exchange in the second debate helped Reagan’s poll numbers rise and he was eventually reelected.
- Q: What are some of the most memorable debate moments?
In his 2012 re-election campaign, President Barack Obama had what many political observers agreed was a lackluster first debate against Republican nominee Mitt Romney. After the first debate, Romney moved closer in the polls.
Obama was more focused and feisty in his second debate, and polling of voters indicated most Americans felt he won that faceoff. He went on to win a second term.
A bad moment during a debate can also hurt a candidate – for example, in President Gerald Ford’s 1976 debate against Jimmy Carter, who at the time was the governor of Georgia. Heading into the debate, a lot of questions had been raised about Carter’s ability to deal with major foreign policy issues. But it was a foreign policy matter that Ford stumbled on.
Asked about Soviet influence over Eastern Europe, he said, “There is no Soviet domination of Eastern Europe and there never will be under a Ford administration.”
The response drew major headlines after the debate, with many experts questioning the president’s assertion, given Soviet occupation of Eastern European countries.
It should be noted that Ford also had to deal with many other factors, including the fact that well before the debates he trailed Carter in the polls by more than 30 points. Ford had also pardoned President Richard Nixon after Watergate, and the single debate was far from the only factor in his election loss.
- Q: Are these debates likely to change any minds?
The impact of the debates looks to be limited.
Many voters make up their minds long before Election Day. Research has found that close to seven in 10 voters have their minds made up two months before an election.
In this election, polls suggest more than 90 percent of Americans have already decided who will get their vote in the presidential race.
Also, voting has already begun in several states, including Virginia, so many people will have already voted before the first debate.
The first debate between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton in 2016 was the most-watched presidential debate in television history. Polling afterward found that most people felt Clinton won the debate, but it didn’t lead to a win in the Electoral College.
An extensive study of debates in the U.S. and other countries concludes that debates do not have an impact on any group of voters.
Still, given the extraordinary circumstances in which these debates will be held – during a once-in-a-century pandemic that’s led to the greatest economic crisis since the Great Depression – there will no doubt be intense interest.