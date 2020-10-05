2020 presidential and vice presidential debates: What you need to know

A series of high-stakes presidential debates begins Tuesday, Sept. 29, between President Trump and former Vice President Biden. Here's what you need to know.

A series of high-stakes presidential debates began Tuesday, Sept. 29, between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

The first debate, at Case Western Reserve University, in Cleveland, marked the first time the two candidates directly faced each other in a presidential race that’s been altered by the pandemic.

The president has held rallies on the campaign trail, while Biden has kept his public appearances socially distanced, with few in attendance.

The 90-minute debate was moderated by Chris Wallace, host of “Fox News Sunday.” Wallace was widely praised for his tough interview of the president in July.

All debates will air from 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Eastern time, with no commercial interruptions.

Here’s what you need to know about all the debates: