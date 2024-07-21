Democratic donations eclipse $45M after Biden endorsement of Harris campaign, platform says

Visit WTOP’s Election 2024 page for our comprehensive coverage. Sign up for WTOP’s Election Desk newsletter for headlines and analysis from now until Inauguration Day. Listen live to 103.5 FM for the latest.
ActBlue, a nonprofit fundraising platform supporting national Democratic candidate, says they have seen millions of dollars in donations following President Joe Biden’s endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign for the presidency.
“Grassroots supporters are energized and excited to support her as the Democratic nominee,” the organization said in a statement posted to X.
The organization announced that, as of 9 p.m., fundraising across the platform had grown to $46.7M. That amount, according to Act Blue, pushes the day’s fundraising to remarkable levels.
“This has been the biggest fundraising day of the 2024 cycle. Small-dollar donors are fired up and ready to take on this election,” ActBlue wrote in an update.
Earlier Sunday, the organization said small-dollar donors raised over $27.5 million dollars within the first 5 hours of the announcement that Biden would endorse Harris’s campaign for the White House.
This is a developing story. Listen live to WTOP online and on 103.5FM for the latest.
