Player of the Week: Patuxent’s Evan Blouir

Patuxent High's dual-threat quarterback Evan Blouir ran (and passed) roughshod over Leonardtown, 40-14, to clinch the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference title.

It doesn’t matter if it’s a simple drill out on the practice field on Monday afternoon or Friday night under the lights with the game on the line. Nobody wants to win more than Patuxent High quarterback Evan Blouir.

“Whenever we are competing — whether it is at practice, in a game or in the weight room — he has to be first,” Patuxent Coach Steve Crounse said. “He has no mercy with that stuff. Everything is a competition. Everything is lead by example. He’s annoyingly competitive.”

That competitive fire has continually led Blouir to the end zone and Patuxent to the win column, as it did again this past Friday. Blouir, who has committed to play college football at Navy, completed 10 of 17 passes for 118 yards, rushed 18 times for 218 yards and four touchdowns as the undefeated Panthers beat Leonardtown, 40-14, to clinch the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference title.

For his efforts, Blouir was named the Military Bowl DC Touchdown Club High School Football Player of the Week.

“He’s got the intangibles, of course,” Crounse said. “He’s driven and passionate. And the tangibles too — he doesn’t miss a day in the weight room. He’s our strongest kid, including linemen, always watching film and really takes his craft seriously as far as learning the little fundamentals and mechanics of his position.”

“This kid has really built himself physically into a dominant player. It’s really about the work ethic. A lot of (the) kids we coach, you say, ‘If only this kid worked a little harder.’ But this kid does do that and that’s why the numbers are what they are,” he added.

Those numbers are gaudy. It was Blouir’s fourth game this season rushing for at least 200 yards. For the season, he has completed 92 of 130 passes for 1,481 yards and 20 touchdowns and rushed 122 times for 1,308 yards and 20 touchdowns, while also getting some spot duty on defense at safety, intercepting three passes. He is the first player in Maryland public school history to pass for more than 5,000 yards and rush for more than 3,000 yards.

Blouir was recruited to play quarterback at Navy, but he could end up at wide receiver or defensive back.

“He went to a one-night camp last summer,” Crounse said. “They are recruiting him as a quarterback, but they also watched him do some routes at receiver and safety isn’t out of the question. Just his overall athleticism made him a no-brainer for that type of football and the academy.”

This week’s DC Touchdown Club Honor Roll:

ANNE ARUNDEL

Severna Park QB Vince Nguyen completed 17 of 27 passes for 363 yards and six touchdowns as the Falcons beat Crofton, 41-28.

DC

Digital Pioneers LB Nakaydon Green made 18 tackles as the Pythons beat Connexions Leadership, 28-6.

FREDERICK

Walkersville RB Da’Marques Ross rushed for 263 yards and four touchdowns as the Lions beat Catoctin, 42-7.

HOWARD

Howard RB/DB Darius Moore rushed 32 times for 187 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for a two-point conversion and on defense made 11 tackles, broke up two passes and returned an interception 55 yards as the Lions beat Atholton, 29-22.

LOUDOUN

Loudoun Valley LB Chase Loftis made 14 tackles with four tackles for loss and returned an interception 29 yards for a touchdown as the Vikings beat Heritage, 40-6.

MONTGOMERY

Quince Orchard DB Aydan West, a Michigan State recruit, intercepted two passes and returned one for a touchdown as the undefeated Cougars beat Northwest, 24-17.

NORTHERN REGION

Jefferson QB/K Landen Matis completed 8 of 12 passes for 204 yards and four touchdowns and made all five of his point-after kicks as the Colonials beat Manassas Park, 41-8.

PRINCE GEORGE’S

Eleanor Roosevelt RB-DB Cordell Young rushed nine times for 75 yards and two touchdowns and on defense made six tackles and returned an interception 70 yards as the Raiders beat Suitland, 29-13.

PRINCE WILLIAM

Battlefield WR Alex Molina returned the opening kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown, rushed for a touchdown and caught a touchdown pass as the Bobcats won their 41st consecutive regular season game, 69-0 over Osbourn Park.

PRIVATE

Potomac School WR/DB Akim Iscandari caught four passes for 160 yards and three touchdowns and intercepted a pass on defense as the Panthers beat St. James, 33-16.

WCAC

Carroll RB Tauqeer “Tk” Davis rushed 17 times for 150 yards and two touchdowns as the Lions beat O’Connell, 34-17.

