Player of the Week: West Springfield’s Teresa Hines

Each week, WTOP is picking one student athlete to be featured on air and online as our Player of the Week. This week’s WTOP Player of the Week is Teresa Hines of West Springfield High School in Virginia.

Tess is a precision rifle athlete at West Springfield High School and on a travel rifle team called the Arlington Optimist Acorns. A senior now, she started shooting in her freshman year using both a precision air rifle as well as a smallbore rifle.

She is nationally ranked and has participated three times in Junior Olympic competitions, while also shooting regularly at national level competition.

This past January, she won the Virginia State Championship in smallbore (women) and air rifle (men and women).

Tess won the individual regional championship in the Potomac High School League, breaking the range record in the process.

