Player of the Week: Clarksburg’s Genevieve Gleason

Each week, WTOP is picking one student athlete to be featured on air and online as our Player of the Week. This week’s WTOP Player of the Week is Genevieve Gleason of Clarksburg High School in Maryland.

Genevieve has excelled on and off the field this year as a senior at Clarksburg. As a softball captain this year, she has a 9-1 record with a .059 earned run average. She has thrown two no-hitters and five shutouts while striking out 119 in 53 innings. In her latest outing this week, she had six strikeouts in seven innings.

Pitching is only one part of her game. At the plate she’s having an all-star season, batting .529 with 27 hits, including nine doubles and a triple. She’s also driven in 13 runs.

Clarksburg is currently ranked 11th in the state of Maryland with a 13-1 overall record and in first place in the region with a 5-0 record.

Genevieve has also taken an active role at her school off the field, as she is involved with the student ambassadors, National Honor Society, National English Honor Society, Leader of the Pack mentoring program with area primary schools and volunteers with youth groups and Special Olympics.

Next year, Genevieve will be attending Sacred Heart University on a softball/academic scholarship.

Are you the parent of an outstanding student athlete? Or do you know a student athlete who deserves recognition? Nominate your favorite high school student athlete from now until May 18. Nominate here.