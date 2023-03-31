Player of the Week: Edmund Burke School’s Margaret Hutt

This week’s WTOP Player of the Week is senior Margaret Hutt of Edmund Burke School in Washington, D.C.

Each week, WTOP picks one student athlete to be featured on-air and online as our Player of the Week. This week’s WTOP Player of the Week is senior Margaret Hutt of Edmund Burke School in Washington, D.C.

Hutt has been a gymnast since the age of 3 and is currently a Level 9 gymnast with the Arlington Aerials. Over 15 years, she has devoted thousands of hours — more than 20 per week, including summers — to a sport that she loves.

This past weekend, Hutt competed at USAG Virginia States and was named All Around State Champion and Vault State Champion. In Spring 2022, she reached Eastern Nationals and placed first on Vault and Floor.

During her senior year, Hutt won first All Around in all six meets during the regular competition season and rose to be a leader on her team, mentoring the younger gymnasts and helping to lobby for improved summer practice routines to decrease repetitive-use injuries.

In fall 2023, Hutt plans on attending a four-year school to take her athletic and academic abilities and apply them to new sports and activities that were often missed to reach her gymnastic goals.

WTOP’s Player of the Week is sponsored by:

Are you the parent of an outstanding student athlete? Or do you know a student athlete who deserves recognition? Nominate your favorite high school student athlete from now until May 18. Nominate here.