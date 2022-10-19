Player of the Week: Lake Braddock’s Elliot Meine

The road to the end zone this season required two things from Lake Braddock running back Elliot Meine: Hard work and patience.

Meine was on the verge of stardom two seasons ago, well on pace for a 1,000-yard season as a sophomore, when things took an awful turn. A defensive teammate lost his helmet and had to go to the sideline for one play; Meine, who normally plays only on offense, hustled into the game.

On that one fateful play, Meine planted his right knee and it suddenly gave out. A torn knee ligament meant that Meine not only would miss the rest of the spring 2021 season, but also his junior season that fall.

The rehab process was long, but Meine put in the time to fully recover. And now back on the field, Meine just keeps finding the end zone — over and over and over again.

This past Friday, Meine rushed 22 times for a season-high 301 yards and four touchdowns, leading the undefeated Bruins to a 35-20 win over rival Robinson. For his efforts, Meine was named the Military Bowl DC Touchdown Club High School Football Player of the Week.

“I’ve never had a kid come back from an injury like that and be better, if that’s possible,” Lake Braddock football coach Mike Dougherty said. “Somehow he got better through the process. He’s just worked his tail off.”

In seven games this season, Meine has rushed for 1,155 yards and 19 touchdowns, although his playing time has occasionally been limited because Lake Braddock has had several lopsided victories.

Against Annandale on Sept. 23, Meine carried just four times — scoring a touchdown each time. The next two games, Meine rushed for 232 yards against South Lakes and 274 yards against Alexandria City. Meine also has caught one touchdown pass and returned a kickoff for another score.

“He’s really a success story,” Dougherty said. “He’s got a few offers, from New Hampshire and Bucknell, but any other year he’s a Power-5 type of kid. We’re getting to the meat of our schedule, playing tough teams, and he’s unstoppable and never goes backwards.”

Lake Braddock (7-0) faces a big challenge this Friday when it hosts Fairfax (7-0), led by star running back and linebacker Tony Rojas, a Penn State recruit.

This week’s DC Touchdown Club Player of the Week High School Football Player of the Week Honor Roll:

ANNE ARUNDEL

Chesapeake WR-DB Rushaun Tongue, a Wake Forest recruit, returned the opening kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown, caught a 55-yard touchdown pass and on defense made nine tackles as the Cougars beat Southern, 37-13.

DC

Friendship Collegiate LB Dylan Stewart made eight tackles with three tackles for loss and returned a fumble for a touchdown as the Knights beat previously undefeated Edgewood, 26-20.

FREDERICK

Frederick WR-DB Travon Neal caught five passes for 101 yards and two touchdowns and on defense made eight tackles and intercepted a pass as the Cadets improved to 7-0 for the first time since 1968 by beating Linganore, 17-0.

HOWARD

Oakland Mills RB Xavier Patterson rushed 25 times for 201 yards, including a 60-yard touchdown, as the Scorpions beat Howard, 16-13.

LOUDOUN

Loudoun Valley QB Ashu Bertaut-Strange completed 5 of 9 passes for 120 yards and one touchdown, rushed 16 times for 125 yards and two rushing touchdowns, returned a punt 35 yards to set up a score, and on defense made seven tackles and broke up two passes as the Vikings beat Broad Run, 27-21.

MONTGOMERY

Northwest WR-DB Tony Berry rushed 14 times for 48 yards and three touchdowns, caught three passes for 59 yards and on defense made three tackles and broke up two passes as the Jaguars beat Seneca Valley, 29-26, to retain the King’s Trophy.

NORTHERN REGION

South County WR-S Miles Greer rushed for a touchdown, caught a 41-yard touchdown pass, returned a punt 34 yards for a touchdown and on defense made 11 tackles and broke up a pass as the Stallions beat West Springfield, 35-28.

PRINCE GEORGE’S

Potomac (Md.) QB Marshawn Perry completed 13 of 25 passes for 267 yards and two touchdowns as the Wolverines beat previously undefeated Douglass, 12-7.

PRINCE WILLIAM

Freedom-Woodbridge QB Tristan Evans completed 14 of 17 passes for 302 yards and seven touchdowns as the Eagles beat Woodbridge, 68-6.

PRIVATE

Sidwell Friends RB-LB Chali Taylor rushed 18 times for 134 yards and three touchdowns and a two-point conversion and on defense made 17 tackles as the Quakers beat Clarkstown North (N.Y.), 46-30.

SOUTHERN MARYLAND

Calvert QB Steve Oursler completed 12 of 21 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns and rushed 12 times for 46 yards and one touchdown as the Cavaliers beat Patuxent, 28-14.

WCAC

O’Connell FS Zach Harrison made eight tackles with three tackles for loss and two sacks, forced two fumbles and broke up two passes as the Knights beat Bishop Ireton, 10-7.