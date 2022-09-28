Player of the Week: Woodgrove’s Tony Cammarota

This week’s Military Bowl DC Touchdown Club High School Football Player of the Week is Woodgrove running back Tony Cammarota, whose coach says is "a really dynamic athlete and is fun to coach" after his dominant performance in a 55-18 win over Broad Run.

When he first started at running back for the Woodgrove High School football team, then-sophomore Tony Cammarota stood out from other players. Instead of bouncing outside and away from would-be tacklers, he often took the contact head-on.

The following year, as a junior, Cammarota showed the ability to use his speed and get outside when that was called for.

“Okay, we got something here,” Wolverines head coach Derek Barlow thought to himself.

This year, Cammarota has taken things to another level, often lining up behind center and taking the snap in a single-wing offense, borrowing a page from when Barlow was an assistant coach at Stone Bridge High.

The results have been exceptional. This past weekend, Cammarota rushed 31 times for a season-high 293 yards and four touchdowns as Woodgrove beat Broad Run, 55-18. For his efforts, Cammarota was named the Military Bowl DC Touchdown Club High School Football Player of the Week.

“He’s really let us be multiple – we can put him in the slot and he takes direct snaps for about half his carries,” Barlow said. “He’s a really dynamic athlete and is fun to coach. We can’t replace him next year. He’s done a great job for us. This kid has no idea how hard this is and he just does it with ease.”

In addition to being a threat as a receiver, Cammarota also has excelled as a punt and kick returner. The only facet of the game he doesn’t impact is defense – Barlow won’t risk an injury to his star player.

“He’s a really good linebacker, but if 60% of our offense goes down making a tackle, I’ll fire myself,” Barlow said.

This week’s DC Touchdown Club Player of the Week High School Football Player of the Week Honor Roll:

ANNE ARUNDEL

Chesapeake OT-DT Wyatt Ferguson had six pancake blocks on offense and on defense made five tackles, knocked down one pass and forced a critical fumble as the Cougars beat Severna Park, 34-21.

DC

Bell QB Demiko Suggs completed 15 of 21 passes for 267 yards and six touchdowns and rushed four times for 68 yards as the Griffins beat Ron Brown, 41-0.

FREDERICK

Oakdale QB Evan Austin rushed 22 times for 127 yards and one touchdown and completed 7 of 15 passes for 98 yards as the Bears rallied to beat Linganore, 28-14.

HOWARD

Atholton RB-LB Dillan Watkins rushed 20 times for 95 yards and two touchdowns and on defense made seven tackles with three for losses as the Raiders beat Oakland Mills, 16-6.

MONTGOMERY

Blair RB-S Kameron Reynolds rushed 13 times for 155 yards and one touchdown and made 12 tackles on defense as the Blazers remained undefeated with a 25-18 victory over Paint Branch.

NORTHERN REGION

Fairfax WR-S Chase Miller caught three passes for 70 yards and two touchdowns, rushed three times for 56 yards and one touchdown and returned an interception 59 yards for a touchdown as the Lions beat Falls Church, 67-0.

PRINCE GEORGE’S

Douglass RB-DB Myshawn Holmone rushed 16 times for 116 yards and one touchdown, caught three passes for 71 yards and one touchdown and made six tackles and broke up two passes on defense as the Eagles beat Bishop McNamara, 14-0.

PRINCE WILLIAM

Freedom-Woodbridge RB Jeffrey Overton rushed 18 times for 232 yards and four touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass as the Eagles beat Gar-Field, 61-0.

PRIVATE

Flint Hill RB Andrew King rushed 15 times for 215 yards and two touchdowns as the Huskies ended a 13-game losing streak by beating Collegiate, 37-28.

SOUTHERN MARYLAND

Northern RB-LB Tyler Brown rushed 23 times for 162 yards and three touchdowns and on defense made 13 tackles with one sack and broke up three passes as the Patriots beat St. Charles, 41-20.

WCAC

St. John’s RB Da’Juan Riggs rushed 14 times for 123 yards and four touchdowns as the Cadets beat Central (Mass.), 41-24.