Player of the Week: Northern’s Cody Howard

Cody Howard caught 12 passes for 206 yards and two touchdowns and made 12 tackles on defense as Northern beat Linganore, 28-23, in the Maryland 3A championship game.

As he celebrated leading the Northern High football team to its first-ever state title, Cody Howard worked his way toward the sideline at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium and saluted the Patriots’ jubilant fans.

Coach Rich Holzer watched the scene unfold, and said later that he quietly smiled inside at his star wide receiver and strong safety, who will play for Navy next season.

“He was caught up in the moment,” Holzer said. “I’ve never seen him do a ‘Look at me’ kind of thing, so it was kind of funny to see him fired up. He’s the kind of kid who just does everything right.”

Howard made plays all over the field Saturday. On offense, he caught 12 passes for 206 yards and two touchdowns. Howard also made 12 tackles on defense as Northern beat Linganore, 28-23, in the Maryland 3A championship game.

For his efforts, Howard was named the Military Bowl DC Touchdown Club High School Football Player of the Week. The Player of the Week is honored each Wednesday.

“He’s real quiet, but he’s a leader, a two-year team captain,” Holzer said. “Every single practice, he’s the first one on the field setting things up for the coaches and he’s the last one off. He’s as tough as they come.”

That toughness was tested Saturday. Howard, who missed a regular season game because of a concussion and two more with mononucleosis, was sidelined in the middle of the second quarter with a knee injury.

Howard returned in the third quarter, playing only on defense to reduce the strain on his knee, as Northern protected a 28-14 lead. But as previously undefeated Linganore drew closer, Howard wanted back on the field.

“He went over to our receivers coach [Jon Marlowe], who then got on the headset and said, ‘Cody said to put him back in the damn game,’ ” Holzer retold the story. “Welp, I guess we have to put him back in then. Next thing you know, he started catching passes and moving the chains. He’s a special football player.”

This week’s DC Touchdown Club Player of the Week High School Football Player of the Week Honor Roll:

Frederick County

Linganore WR Matthew Hauptman caught seven passes for 78 yards and two touchdowns in the Lancers’ 28-23 loss to Northern in the Maryland 3A championship game.

Loudoun County

Broad Run QB Brett Griffis completed 21 of 29 passes for 245 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 100 yards and two more scores as the Spartans rallied in the final minute to beat Salem, 28-24, in a Virginia 4A semifinal.

Montgomery County

Quince Orchard DE Kendall Johnson made seven tackles (three for losses) and had two sacks as the Cougars completed their undefeated season by beating Wise, 31-13, in the Maryland 4A championship game.

Northern Region

Madison QB Connor Barry completed 11 of 17 passes for 117 yards and one touchdown, and rushed 12 times for 45 yards and two touchdowns, as the Warhawks beat South County, 28-6, in a Virginia 6A semifinal.

Prince George’s County

Douglass QB Josef Manley completed 7 of 13 passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 43 yards and another score as the Eagles beat Milford Mill, 29-14, to win the Maryland 2A championship.

WCAC

Carroll RB-LB Shon Reid rushed for a 10-yard touchdown on the first play of overtime to lift the Lions to a 35-27 win over Theodore Roosevelt in the DCSAA Class AA championship game.