High School Player of the Week: Osbourn Park’s Thomas Pullen

Thomas Pullen carried 20 times for 189 yards and three touchdowns, leading Osbourn Park to a 35-28 victory over Colgan in its season opener.

As the Osbourn Park High School football team prepared for the season, first-year coach Reggie Scott often chatted with junior running back and middle linebacker Thomas Pullen.

If the Yellow Jackets, who had not won a game in nearly two calendar years, were going to turn things around, Pullen had to play a big role.

“So far, he is living up to it,” Scott said.

Pullen carried 20 times for 189 yards and three touchdowns, leading Osbourn Park to a 35-28 victory over Colgan in its season opener this past weekend and snapping a 15-game losing streak.

For his efforts, Pullen was named the Military Bowl DC Touchdown Club High School Football Player of the Week.

Pullen was a starter on offense and defense during Osbourn Park’s 2021 spring season, but the Manassas school found little success, outscored 222 to 12 in losing all six of its games. Scott was hired after the season and determined to change the culture as well as the Yellow Jackets’ offensive schemes. He watched game films and thought the Yellow Jackets had some talented players, including quarterback Ryan Westhoff.

“This year, things are much more spread out,” Scott said. “I believe we have one of the better quarterbacks in Prince William [County]. That helps open up some of the running lanes for Thomas.”

That plan worked in the season opener as Westhoff completed 7 of 13 passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns (both to wide receiver Wyatt Hurley) against Colgan. That, in turn, helped the running game and Pullen got the job done as well.

“The thing I like about Thomas is that [on defense] he diagnoses the ball carrier really well and gets to the football,” Scott said. “You see it with his runs, too, when he is carrying the football. He plays with good patience, lets his blocks set up, puts his foot in the ground and gets north.”

Other players receiving Player of the Week consideration were:

LOUDOUN

Broad Run QB Brett Griffis, a Wake Forest recruit, threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score as the Spartans beat Briar Woods, 41-6.

NORTHERN REGION

Fairfax DB Amir Green returned a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown and returned an interception for a touchdown as the Lions beat Wakefield, 19-14.

West Potomac WR Emmanuel Ampem returned a kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown and caught three passes for 101 yards and a touchdown as the Wolverines beat McLean, 30-0.

Yorktown WR Mason Cunningham returned the opening kickoff 79 yards for a touchdown Friday night before thunderstorms suspended play and when the game resumed Saturday caught a game-winning 56-yard touchdown pass as the Patriots beat Langley, 19-14.

PRINCE WILLIAM

Freedom-Woodbridge QB Davis Bryson completed 12 of 14 passes for 277 yards and four touchdowns and rushed seven times for 100 yards and two touchdowns as the Eagles beat Brooke Point, 70-26.

Patriot RB Keith Jenkins rushed 14 times for 225 yards and five touchdowns as the Pioneers beat Hylton, 42-6, in a game that was halted in the middle of the third quarter by thunderstorms.

WCAC

Gonzaga RB Joseph Hammond rushed 19 times for 128 yards and two touchdowns as the Eagles beat Friendship Collegiate, 37-0.

St. John’s RB Jamar Curtis rushed nine times for 82 yards and caught three passes for 96 yards and a touchdown as the Cadets beat Don Bosco Prep (N.J.), 26-7.