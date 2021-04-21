Player of the Week: Gonzaga’s Kye Holmes

Kye Holmes, who has accepted a scholarship at James Madison University, made 7 tackles and had a key interception as Gonzaga rallied for win over St. John’s.

The Military Bowl Foundation and DC Touchdown Club are partnering with WTOP during the 2020-2021 high school football season to honor a Player of the Week. Read about this week’s Player of the Week below.

Kye Holmes has excelled on and off the football field throughout his career at Gonzaga College High School, and he made one last memory in his final high school game.

Holmes, who has accepted a scholarship to play at James Madison University, made seven tackles and had a key interception as Gonzaga rallied for a thrilling 16-13 victory over St. John’s. The Eagles finished their spring season undefeated.

“He’s just a strong student-athlete,” Gonzaga coach Randy Trivers said. “He’s an excellent leader in our program.”

Holmes is a three-time all-Washington Catholic Athletic Conference honoree and a team captain. In addition to leading the Eagles’ stout defense — they allowed just five offensive touchdowns in five games this spring — Holmes also has excelled on special teams, with a pair of blocked kicks this year.

Gonzaga trailed St. John’s 7-0 late in the third quarter when Holmes made a diving interception near midfield, giving the Eagles excellent field position that they took advantage of and drove for their first points of the game.

“He really is an impact player whenever he gets opportunities on the field,” Trivers said.

Others receiving Player of the Week consideration were:

Anne Arundel

Broadneck quarterback Josh Ehrlich completed 15 of 26 passes for 154 yards and three touchdowns and rushed 16 times for 81 yards and a touchdown as the Bruins beat Annapolis, 36-8, to finish their season undefeated.

Howard

River Hill running back and linebacker Zach Igwebe rushed 22 times for 129 yards and a touchdown and intercepted a pass on defense as the Hawks registered their fourth shutout in five games with a 23-0 win over Marriott Ridge.

Centennial quarterback Sam Bussink threw three touchdown passes, including two to Brendan Hlibok in the final 30 seconds of regulation as Centennial rallied to beat Long Reach, 20-14.

Loudoun

Stone Bridge quarterback Billy Wiles completed 12 of 19 passes for 208 yards and four touchdowns as the Bulldogs beat Briar Woods, 49-7, in the Virginia 5A Region C championship game.

Independence quarterback Brian Courtney, who earlier in the week committed to play for Florida State, rushed 42 times for 218 yards and three touchdowns as the Tigers beat Goochland, 27-17, in the Virginia 3A Region B championship game.

Montgomery

Sherwood wide receiver Jalen Clyatt caught three touchdown passes as the Warriors beat Paint Branch, 29-0.

Northern region

South County wide receiver Brock Spalding caught seven passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns as the Stallions beat Robinson, 34-27, in the Virginia 6A Region C championship game.