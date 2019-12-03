Northwest running back Ajahni Terry logged his third straight 100-yard playoff rushing performance, carrying the ball 22 times for 180 yards and two touchdowns, as the Jaguars beat Quince Orchard, 22-13, in a Maryland 4A semifinal.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Ajahni Terry, Northwest High School, Germantown, Maryland

Running back Ajahni Terry injured his knee in Northwest’s 2017 season opener. He initially tried to play through the injury before having season-ending surgery to repair a torn meniscus. By the time he returned to health, Terry had missed most of the following offseason, and it showed. While teammates and opponents had gotten bigger, faster and stronger, Terry was trying just to get back to where he was before the injury.

“He was a little behind,” said Northwest Head Coach Mike Neubeiser. “When you look at the big picture, it really set him back. You’re sitting a lot [while recovering, and] he couldn’t really run. He played the whole season last season and was solid, but he could have been more explosive.”

This past offseason, though, Terry was in good health and fully committed to getting ready for his senior year. He ran track to work on his speed and was intent on doing everything he could to improve. And while the Jaguars have spread the ball around offensively, the 5-foot-8, 200-pound Terry has shown himself ready when called upon.

This past Friday, Terry carried 22 times for 180 yards and two touchdowns, as Northwest avenged its only loss this season by beating Quince Orchard, 22-13, in a Maryland 4A semifinal, ending the Washington area’s longest-active winning streak at 22 games. It was the third consecutive playoff game that Terry rushed for more than 100 yards, setting a new season-high for rushing yards in each game.

For his efforts, Terry was named the Military Bowl DC Touchdown Club High School Football Player of the Week.

“He’s strong as heck, and he’s more fluid this year,” Neubeiser said, noting that Terry finally got the headlines in a matchup with Quince Orchard and its record-setting running back, Marquez Cooper.

“He’s always been in Cooper’s shadow. He doesn’t say anything about it to anyone, but you can tell it bothers him.”

Northwest (12-1) plays Wise (13-0) in the Maryland 4A final on Friday at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis — a meeting of teams coached by former Wake Forest football teammates, Neubeiser and Wise’s DaLawn Parrish. Neubeiser was the DC Touchdown Club High School Coach of the Year in 2015, and Parrish won the award in 2016.

