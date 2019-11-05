Xander McClure carries Linganore to top seed, Player of the Week

Linganore running back Xander McClure carried 34 times for a career-high 281 yards and three touchdowns to secure a key 20-10 victory over rival Urbana and win Player of the Week.

The DC Touchdown Club and WTOP are partnering all high school football season to honor a Player of the Week and help choose a DMV Game of the Week, presented by The St. James. Read about this week’s Player of the Week below and vote in our Game of the Week poll at the bottom of the article.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Xander McClure, Linganore High School, Frederick, Md.

Linganore running back Xander McClure should have been tired, Lancers Coach Rick Conner said. McClure had just carried the ball 34 times, gaining a career-high 281 yards and scoring three touchdowns to secure a key victory over a rival.

But as McClure accepted congratulations following Linganore’s 20-10 victory over Urbana this past Friday, he still had a bit of pep in his step, Conner thought to himself — another byproduct of McClure’s offseason dedication.

“He’s unbelievable in the weight room,” Conner said. “Not that many kids his size (5-foot-9, 180 pounds) are that strong. He has perfect technique. We have had our fair share [of strong workers in the weight room] but he’s special.”

It was the third 200-yard game this season for McClure, who has rushed for 1,458 yards and 14 touchdowns in eight games as the Lancers (8-1) secured the top seed in the Maryland 3A West Region playoffs. For his efforts, McClure was named the Military Bowl DC Touchdown Club High School Football Player of the Week.

McClure also has returned three kickoffs for touchdowns this season, showing off his elusive moves and quickness. McClure was part of the Lancers’ running back by committee, but has established himself as one of the region’s top offensive threats this year.

“He has taken a gigantic step,” Conner said. “He is easy going, but then all of a sudden he hits this competitive button and it’s all business.”

Linganore hosts Frederick on Friday in a regional quarterfinal game.

Others receiving Player of the Week consideration were:

ANNE ARUNDEL:

South River QB David Foust passed for 237 yards and four touchdowns as the Seahawks completed an undefeated regular season by beating North County, 49-7.

D.C.:

Ron Brown QB Kennijah Devaughn passed for 159 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 43 yards as the Monarchs beat Bell, 14-6.

HOWARD:

Glenelg RB Kyle Dry rushed 24 times for 162 yards and two touchdowns as the Gladiators beat Long Reach, 43-6, to win a share of the Howard County championship.

LOUDOUN:

Tuscarora (Va.) QB Ethan Gick completed 15 of 22 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns and rushed 10 times for 98 yards and another score as the Huskies beat Loudoun Valley, 35-0.

MONTGOMERY:

Watkins Mill QB Nehemiah Cross completed 22 of 34 passes for 286 yards and three touchdowns as the Wolverines beat Poolesville, 34-21.

Damascus DL Bryan Bresee, one of the nation’s top recruits, had 2.5 sacks as the Swarmin’ Hornets recorded their fourth shutout in their past six games, 58-0 over Blair. Bresee has 21 tackles for loss this career and a school-record 30.5 career sacks.

NORTHERN REGION:

Washington-Liberty WR-DB Ahmad Williams caught two touchdown passes and returned an interception 70 yards for a touchdown as the Generals beat McLean, 42-0.

PRINCE WILLIAM:

Battlefield RB Matt Binkowski rushed 10 times for 219 yards and four touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass as the Bobcats beat Osbourn, 37-36.

PRIVATE:

Bullis LB Ethan Royer made 20 tackles as the Bulldogs beat Landon, 41-14.

SOUTHERN MARYLAND:

North Point QB Teddy Gleaton passed for three touchdowns and rushed for two more as the Eagles beat Northern, 41-20.

VOTE FOR THE GAME OF THE WEEK

Vote now for the WTOP DMV High School Football Game of the Week, presented by The St. James. Poll closes at noon Thursday.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.