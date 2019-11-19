Mitchell Melton’s defense leads Good Counsel to WCAC title game, Player of the Week

Good Counsel linebacker Mitchell Melton made eight tackles, had 3.5 sacks, and deflected a pass that a teammate returned for a touchdown as Good Counsel beat Gonzaga, 44-14, to lead the Falcons to the WCAC Finals and earn Player of the Week.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Mitchell Melton, Our Lady of Good Counsel High School, Olney, Md.

At 6 feet 4 and 235 pounds, Mitchell Melton is one of the leaders on defense for the Good Counsel football team. He has the size and speed that colleges covet at outside linebacker; it is one of the reasons why dozens of programs recruited Melton, who has accepted a scholarship offer from Ohio State University.

Also piquing college interest was Melton’s football ability. Now in his second year as a starter, he has set the Good Counsel single-season record for sacks. And, most importantly, he came through with another big game when the Falcons needed it most.

Melton made eight tackles, had 3.5 sacks, and deflected a pass that a teammate returned for a touchdown as Good Counsel beat Gonzaga, 44-14, in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference semifinals.

“He came in as a football and basketball player. Played basketball two years, varsity as a sophomore. Football wasn’t always first,” said Good Counsel Head Coach Andy Stefanelli. “But after his sophomore year, he realized his future was in football, so he focused in on that. He had a really good year last year, got a lot of huge offers. This year, he’s just come into his own and become a dominant player, as the good ones usually do.”

Melton, who has 17 sacks this season, will lead Good Counsel into Sunday’s WCAC championship game against St. John’s. Kickoff is 6 p.m. at Catholic University.

ANNE ARUNDEL:

Arundel QB Austin Slye completed 15 of 23 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns and threw for two two-point conversions as the Wildcats beat previously undefeated South River, 47-34, in a Maryland 4A second-round game.

D.C.:

H.D. Woodson QB Novaun Lee completed 8 of 13 passes for 101 yards and a touchdown as the Warriors advanced to the DCIAA Turkey Bowl with a 28-0 win over Wilson.

FREDERICK:

Middletown QB Reese Poffenbarger completed 15 of 19 passes for 160 yards and a touchdown and rushed 21 times for 139 yards and four touchdowns, including the game-winning five-yarder in overtime as the Knights beat Walkersville, 41-34, in a Maryland 2A second-round game.

HOWARD:

Wilde Lake DE Cameron Burris had three sacks as Wilde Lake beat Manchester Valley, 22-0, in a Maryland 3A second-round game.

LOUDOUN:

Broad Run RB David Hundley rushed 25 times for 168 yards and four touchdowns as the Spartans beat Millbrook, 34-26, in a Virginia 4A first-round game.

MONTGOMERY:

Damascus RB Chris Shaw rushed for three touchdowns as the Swarmin’ Hornets won their ninth consecutive game, 35-6 over South Hagerstown in a Maryland 3A second-round game.

NORTHERN REGION:

Westfield RB Mikal Legall rushed 14 times for 111 yards and three touchdowns as the Bulldogs beat Wakefield, 43-7, in a Virginia 6A first-round game.

PRINCE GEORGE’S:

Douglass RB Zavier Price rushed for 175 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for a two-point conversion as the Eagles beat Patuxent, 14-0, in a Maryland 2A second-round game.

Wise LB Rodney Gainous had 18 tackles (three for loss) and two sacks and blocked an extra-point attempt as the Pumas beat Suitland, 20-6, in a Maryland 4A second-round game.

PRINCE WILLIAM:

Freedom-Woodbridge QB Quest Powell completed 14 of 21 passes for 277 yards and four touchdowns as the Eagles beat John Champe, 60-0, in a Virginia 6A first-round game.

SOUTHERN MARYLAND:

North Point RB Michael Craig rushed for two touchdowns and the Eagles rallied to beat Oxon Hill, 28-23, in a Maryland 3A second-round game.

