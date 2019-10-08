Eric Kolar runs Urbana past Tuscarora to win Player of the Week

Urbana's Eric Kolar accounted for nearly 400 yards of total offense and five touchdowns as the Hawks beat Tuscarora, 42-28, to earn Player of the Week.

The DC Touchdown Club and WTOP are partnering throughout high school football season to honor a Player of the Week and help choose a DMV Game of the Week, sponsored by The St. James.

Eric Kolar might be best known for his exploits on the lacrosse field, but the Urbana High junior is quickly making his mark on the football field as well.

A standout midfielder on the school’s lacrosse team, the junior is in his third year on the Frederick County, Maryland, school’s varsity football team — but is starting for the first time at running back. This past weekend, he had his best game yet, rushing 28 times for 250 yards and two touchdowns and catching four passes for 147 yards and three more scores as the Hawks beat Tuscarora (Maryland), 42-28.

For his efforts, Kolar was named the Military Bowl DC Touchdown Club High School Football Player of the Week.

“He’s that athletic and that fast, I don’t believe there are too many defenses — and I don’t want to get the football gods upset — that can cover him coming out of the backfield,” said Urbana Head Coach Brad Wilson. “I like to throw the ball, but when you have a running back like him, you want to give him his touches as well.”

While he started at cornerback part of his freshman year and all of last season, Kolar said he enjoys having the ball in his hands on offense and having some control over what happens on any given play. Kolar and his twin brother Jason (who also plays football) have been getting recruited by college lacrosse programs, but Eric Kolar said he is open to playing either sport in college.

“He’s a big-time college recruit for lacrosse, but I anticipate that especially after this year and the season he’s having and we’re having, I could see something coming down the line for him [in football] as well,” Wilson said. “What he chooses, that’s up to him.”

Others receiving Player of the Week consideration were:

ANNE ARUNDEL:

Arundel RB Jordan Andrews rushed for 162 yards and four touchdowns as the Wildcats beat Chesapeake, 56-20.

D.C.:

Wilson RB Rashard Biggs rushed 24 times for 249 yards and a touchdown as the Tigers beat Eastern, 26-6.

HOWARD:

Glenelg K Chris Retzbach made the second game-winning field goal of his career, a 26-yarder as time expired, to lift the Gladiators to a 10-7 win over Howard.

LOUDOUN:

Broad Run RB Bennett Millar rushed 26 times for 201 yards and three touchdowns as the Spartans beat Loudoun County, 35-7.

MONTGOMERY:

Quince Orchard RB Marquez Cooper rushed 11 times for 214 yards and three touchdowns as the Cougars beat Clarksburg, 56-0. He has 14 touchdowns this season.

NORTHERN REGION:

Yorktown QB Grant Wilson completed 13 of 16 passes for 221 yards and four touchdowns and also rushed for a score as the Patriots beat Edison, 42-0.

PRINCE GEORGE’S:

C.H. Flowers RB Tristan Shannon rushed for 144 yards and a touchdown as the Jaguars beat Bowie, 16-0.

PRINCE WILLIAM:

Freedom-Woodbridge WR Umari Hatcher caught five passes for 117 yards and two touchdowns as the Eagles beat Forest Park, 49-0.

PRIVATE:

St. Albans WR Jaden Coffen caught six passes for 127 yards and a touchdown as the Bulldogs beat O’Connell, 21-16.

SOUTHERN MARYLAND:

Huntingtown QB Trent Connolly passed for 135 yards and three touchdowns as the Hurricanes beat St. Charles, 21-20.

