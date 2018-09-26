Westfield WR Morin captures Player of the Week

Westfield High School senior wide receiver and defensive back Taylor Morin earned Player of the Week honors. See why and vote for the next Game of the Week.

Taylor Morin traveled to Wake Forest for a campus visit this past spring, then returned in June for the Demon Deacons’ prospect camp. The following day, he had a scholarship offer and it did not take long for Morin to make his college choice.

“I knew that was where I wanted to go,” Morin said.

And it’s easy to see why the Wake Forest staff is high on the list for the Westfield High School senior wide receiver and defensive back. This past Friday, Morin enjoyed one of his best games yet, catching eight passes for 267 yards and four touchdowns as the Bulldogs beat West Springfield, 62-21.

It was the 28th consecutive victory for Westfield, which has won the past three Virginia 6A state championships.

For his efforts, Morin was named the Military Bowl DC Touchdown Club High School Football Player of the Week.

“It was exciting,” Morin said. “My coaching staff did a great job of putting me in position to make plays and Noah [Kim], my quarterback, did a great job of getting me the ball.”

Morin was recruited to play wide receiver, but he has shown a knack for making plays on both sides of the ball — as well as special teams. Last year, he caught 53 passes for 840 yards and nine touchdowns on offense; he made 54 tackles and intercepted 11 passes on defense; and he blocked five kicks and had two returns for touchdowns on special teams.

And this offseason, Morin was a finalist for the U.S. Army-Pro Football Hall of Fame Award for Excellence, selected based on his athletic, academic and civic achievements. He traveled to Canton, Ohio, for the Hall of Fame preseason game and enshrinement ceremony.

Others receiving Player of the Week consideration were:

ANNE ARUNDEL

Broadneck freshman QB Josh Ehrlich, the son of former Maryland Gov. Robert Ehrlich, completed 12 of 22 passes for 332 yards and four touchdowns and also rushed for two scores as the Bruins beat Arundel, 61-49.

FREDERICK

Oakdale QB Collin Schlee completed 5 of 8 passes for 88 yards and two touchdowns and rushed six times for 174 yards and two more scores as the Bears beat Urbana, 51-0.

HOWARD

Atholton RB Melvin Brown rushed for three touchdowns as the Raiders beat Mount Hebron, 43-13.

LOUDOUN

Loudoun County WR Joseph Groves caught 10 passes for 150 yards and two touchdowns as the Raiders beat Riverside, 28-0.

MONTGOMERY

Watkins Mill QB Lucas Elenga completed 8 of 16 passes for 163 yards and three touchdowns and rushed 12 times for 56 yards and two touchdowns as the Wolverines beat Seneca Valley, 32-12.

PRINCE WILLIAM

Stonewall Jackson QB Toviel Jung passed for 230 yards and two touchdowns as the Raiders handed Brooke Point its first loss, 21-17.

PRIVATE

Bullis RB Eric McKan rushed 37 times for 211 yards and two touchdowns as the Bulldogs beat Quince Orchard, 22-14.

SOUTHERN MARYLAND

St. Charles QB Kameron Blount rushed for one score and threw for another as the Spartans beat Patuxent, 14-8.

