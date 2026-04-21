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Meet Coco Cabana, a playful kitty with plenty of purr-sonality

Kelly Whittier, Humane Rescue Alliance

April 21, 2026, 10:29 AM

Coco Cabana is an 2-year-old domestic medium hair cat looking for her new forever home. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance )

Coco Cabana is ready to cha-cha-cha straight into your heart and home.

She is a stunning kitty with a wispy, fluffy coat and bright, sparkling eyes.

This beauty has a sweet ‘purr-sonality’, making her an absolute delight.

She is more than ready to bring joy, warmth and a little flair to her new family.

If you are ready for this fabulous fluff ball to join your home, adopt this pretty kitty today. Coco Cabana is waiting to dance her way into your life.

Visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt for more information.

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