Meet Paddy Cake, an adorable Pittie mix

Paddy Cake was abandoned in an empty apartment and rescued by Humane Law Enforcement. She's now looking for a forever home.

Paddy Cake is looking for a new home. (Courtesy Human Rescue Alliance) Paddy Cake is a bundle of love and curiosity!

She is a Pittie mix, who has had a tough beginning to her life.

Paddy Cake was abandoned in an empty apartment and rescued by Humane Law Enforcement. She was then adopted but later surrendered because her owner was facing homelessness.

The Humane Rescue Alliance is seeing an increase in cases like Paddy’s, and her circumstances reflect the challenges families face during the housing crisis.

She has a lot of love to give and is so friendly to her human and dog friends — both big and small — but only after she’s done exploring! After a walk, when her harness is off, the first thing she does is give everyone a big hug!

Her favorite thing is to hold one of her many toy balls in her mouth, and the second she does, she’ll melt right into your lap!

Paddy Cake has had a lot of transition and upheaval in her life (she’s only three-and-a-half years old) and would love to find a great family and some stability.

Visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt for more information.

