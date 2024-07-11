Lack of sleep linked to high blood pressure in children and teens

A new study linked lack of sleep to high blood pressure in children and teens. So how can parents make sure their kids are getting enough sleep to stay healthy?

A new National Institutes of Health study has linked a lack of sleep to high blood pressure in children and teens.

So how can parents make sure their kids are getting enough sleep to stay healthy?

“Start decreasing screen time about two hours before bed and lower the dimness on the devices,” said Kaiser Permanente pediatrician Dr. Christina Brown. “The blue light from these screens turns off the body’s natural melatonin, which is the hormone that helps you sleep.”

The content on the screen matters, too.

“Depending on what you are looking at, reading bad news, or watching something scary … those things can affect your blood pressure,” Brown said. “Sleep is not just an unconscious state. There is a lot happening when you are asleep. Your body is producing different hormones. There is different brain activity going on.”

Brown encouraged physical activity along with a healthy and balanced diet, but said an early morning workout is better for sleep: “You don’t want to work out too late at night or it can affect your sleep at night as well.”

With record high temperatures in D.C., Brown said to also make sure your child’s bedroom is not too warm.

“It’s very important to keep the bedroom environment cool, dark and quiet,” she said.

Routines also play an important role in your children getting enough sleep.

“Having a consistent bedtime routine every day with calming activities, such as reading or soft music can help,” Brown said.

She said bedtime stories are also a good idea, “as long as it doesn’t involve a tablet or a screen.”

