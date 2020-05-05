Va. barber ready for coronavirus precautions, ‘oops’ fixes and old conversations

Fixing do-it-yourself haircut disasters will be part of Falls Church barber Dustin Foley's day, when his shop reopens next week after the lifting of coronavirus orders.

The vibe will be slightly different in The Neighborhood Barbershop, in Falls Church, Virginia when Dustin Foley is able to resume cutting clients’ hair, as early as next Friday.

“We’ve worked really hard to foster a place that would encourage people to loiter,” Foley said.

Hanging out in the shop won’t be possible, for the time being, but Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has announced certain nonessential business can reopen May 15, with enhanced safety precautions, to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

While the profession-based guidance is still being developed, Foley said the basic goal will to be limit customer volume and time spent waiting for a cut and a shave.

“All clients will need an appointment,” Foley said. “One at a time, and no extra visitors.”

Foley has been preparing for the return of customers.

“We’ve ordered 50 extra capes, and hope to get more,” he said. “We’re bleaching down the chairs, and all the armrests, and common areas.”

He expects customers will abide by social distancing requirements in the shop.

“I think everyone’s eager enough, and willing to make it work,” he said.

Foley said he has missed talking with customers, while cutting their hair.

“We have this really cool ongoing relationship with our clients,” said Foley. “They come back every two week or every month, and we get to continue the conversation from last time.”

When he reopens, after six weeks, he anticipates he will be fixing style mishaps incurred during the coronavirus closing.

“Some people have taken to cut their own hair at home, and I’m sure we’ll see some people with some drastic changes,” he said. “And we’ll see other people with longer hair.”

His shop has had an online booking system for years, so he expects the appointment-setting will go smoothly. Northam’s announcement extended the closures until May 15, despite earlier hopes of them expiring May 8.

“People are already actually jumping on and booking now,” he said. “The challenge is the moving target of a day — some people have appointments for this coming week, and we have to reschedule them for other times.”