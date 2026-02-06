Talk to Me Jimmy’s 11-length victory in the Withers earns Kentucky Derby points

alk to Me Jimmy romped to an 11-length victory in the $200,000 Withers on Friday at Aqueduct, earning points toward a berth in the Kentucky Derby.

NEW YORK (AP) — Talk to Me Jimmy romped to an 11-length victory in the $200,000 Withers on Friday at Aqueduct, earning points toward a berth in the Kentucky Derby.

Ridden by Ruben Silvera, Talk to Me Jimmy ran nine furlongs in 1:51.68 and paid $26.54 to win at 12-1 odds. The 3-year-old colt is trained and co-owned by Rudy Rodriguez.

Talk to Me Jimmy earned 20 qualifying points on the Kentucky Derby leaderboard that determines the 20-horse field for the May 2 race.

“Today was a test to find out what we’ve got,” Rodriguez said, “and I think he passed the test.”

Grittiness rallied from last in the seven-horse field to finish second and earn 10 qualifying points. Ottinho was another half-length back in third and earned six qualifying points. Schoolyardsuperman was fourth, which was worth four qualifying points, and Star Sweeper earned two points for fifth. Fourth and One was sixth and Mailata was last.

Rodriguez said Talk to Me Jimmy injured his right front foot by stepping on it with a hind foot, possibly at the start when he brushed with Mailata, who was bumped out of the gate.

“I don’t know how bad it is yet,” the trainer said, “but we’ll take a look and clean him up good and take it from there.”

Talk to Me Jimmy earned $110,000 for the win and improved his record to two wins in three career starts.

